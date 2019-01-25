Speech to Text for northwest tops kearney

where it's glow stick night for the lopers.. but it was only the bearcats who shined tonight..==weston baker magrath...he's got three names but he'll get two points here..back and forth early on between the two==joey witthus looking like an miaa plaeyr of the year...backs it down the low post..two of a team high 23 on the night..==aj jackson responds at the other end..== the closest it got was an 8-6 early..==northwest wanted to make sure the loss last year was a fluke..diego bernard gets the feed..career high 21 for bernard..==kearney with the ball again...bernard says gimme that ball..like taking candy from a baby...up and under...cats head into half up 49-30..===in the second half ryan hawkins says dont forget about me fam...three ball good...13 on the night for the hawk..cats roll in kearney... 85-57