Plattsburg girls top Central Academy

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:19 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

0-2.. over at the north platte tournament..for the girlsit's central academy...playing plattsburg...====we start in the first quarter... plattsburgs kelsie lewis would get the ball off the fast break...and she scores...=== then it's sydney stephens who gets its to go off the glass... its 19-2 lady tigers....=== harley hits the elbow jumper forcentral academy..====but plattburg would be way too much as stephins gets another one to fall...and the lady tigers win
