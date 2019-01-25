west platte falls to plattsburg

Clear
Jan. 24, 2019
big 68-17 on the boys side of the tournament..west platte blue jays....taking on the plattsburg tigers...====first quarter to start the game... plattsburgs kaden hodge hits for three...====plattsburgs garrett stephens he gets it to go...and the first quarter would end 24-5 tigers...===the blue jays mount a small comeback...miles demayo hits from three...===despite the effort the rest of the way... the tigers control it the resst of th way...winning 75-61..
**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
