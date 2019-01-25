Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

mound city boys top northland christian

mound city boys top northland christian

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for mound city boys top northland christian

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the final game of the night....the mound city panthers...taking on the northland christian blazers... ===and off of an early inbound in the first quarter....tony osburn hits the quick jumper... panthers up early two nothing.. ===a few posession later it's landon poppa with the baseline drive and thats a nifty take to the hoop...it's 10-4...=== on the other end....carson stars for northland chirstian would come hit from three land...===its 23-7 going into the second quarter...====its all panthers in this one.. matthew poppa will get this rebound and go up strong ==== mound city
Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -13°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -12°
**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events