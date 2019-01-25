Speech to Text for SJPD WANTS PUBLIC TO CONSIDER BENEFITS OF VIDEO SURVEILLANCE

feelings come up after a home invasion -- from anger to anxiety... a st. joseph man is sharing his story, and it's one the police department hopes inspires more people to consider video surveillance. kq2's ron johnson explains: <<ron johnoson reportinggary jerome says it started as a typical wednesday afternoon [gary jerome] i was just getting back from work wednesday afternoon, i got home about 2:10-2:15but as he approached his front door, he says things started to seem out of place. [jerome] i noticed that the storm door was shut but, my door was wide open. it wasn't long before jerome figured out what had happened. [jerome] the door was kicked in, i got robbed. jerome says the theif stole his t. v., computer and even his gun, but there was one thing the theif apparently didn't take into consideration, [jerome] i was very thankful, i've got a camera that was filming the whole event. [jerome] i got a picture of him knocking on the front window, i got a picture of him looking through.these still images are from jerome's surveillance footage.[ron johnson] because of gary's video surveillance of this burglary, he feels it'll make a big difference when it comes to solving this crime. and so does the st. joseph police department[jeremy peters] anytime we have video evidence of a crime being committed it's going to help uswhich is why their electronic crime unit started a program aimed to help solve these crimes faster.[peters] it helps us more quickly identify suspect information we can use that maybe to associate with other crimes that we're investigating. as for jerome, who says he just moved here a year and a half ago, he says even though the robbery wasn't the warmest welcome, he's still looking forward to a more quieter life here in st. joseph. [jerome] i enjoy being in missouri and i'm glad that i'm here, but we're gonna get through it, i'm gonna get over it. ron johnson, kq2 news>> detective peters says, the program that allows police to access video surveilance footage is from outside cameras only... you can e-mail him at jpeters@ci.st- joseph.mo.us for more information about the program. as for jerome's burglary case, the st. joseph police department says it remains under