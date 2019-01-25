Speech to Text for Lucas Machine

invested 150 thousand dollars in portable equipment that could help save lives kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the lucas machine <<ánat soundáwhat if you could save someone's life with just the push of a button? [sot:wallace patrick/buchanan county ems executive director"even though we've been doing it for years and we do it effective manually, this device can do it better than the human."]the lucas cpr machine is the newest tool being used by buchanan county ems [sot:andrew king/buchanan county ems "it's a completely automated device. we put a board underneath their back and it's a device that sits on top of their chest and does all the compressions itself.it is completely hands off."]the machine takes human error out of the equation [sot:wallace patrick/buchanan county ems executive director"a human, we get excited, we push faster. we're tired, we don't push deep enough, those types of things, it's just the human factor in cpr."]lucas proves prefect compressions freeing up first responders to focus on other tasks [sot:andrew king/buchanan county ems "with a cardiac arrest a lot of things have to happen very be performing good, high quality cpr. we have to be pushing medications at very specific intervals, as well as we have to be breathing for the patient so there are a lot of things that have to happen simultaneously."]the battery operated machine can provide immediate assistance anywhere [sot:andrew king/buchanan county ems "we can take it into houses, take it out onto the street, take it into vehicles; whatever we need to do, wherever we need to perform cpr."]and it has been proven to be more effective than manual cpr [sot:andrew king/buchanan county ems "some studies have shown that by using this lucas device, blood flow to the brain is increased by 60 percent over just manual cpr."]which is why buchanan county recently invested in 10 new machines [sot:wallace patrick/buchanan county ems executive director"every ambulance that we currently have has one, plus our supervisor's vehicle has one in it."/"the benefit to our population that we serve was great enough for us to make the investment."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> e-m-ts say the lucas devices will be especially helpful when assisting patients in more rural parts of