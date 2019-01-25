Speech to Text for Texas Road House

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> what are you tooking up tonight? >> the perfect compliment to our pork chops. >> and i get to help. >> yes. >> so i need to take this. >> so we have pepper corns and will throw that in a medium high and toast those. you are looking at 30-45 seconds. >> you will want to cook it and cook out the alcohol. >> couldn't get the butter out. >> we are finishing up any gravy recipe we have at home that will work for this. you can keep this on a medium high heat. keep this on the pot for 3-4 minutes where all that comes together. it was cooked in the medium. most people have them well done right now. we will cook this up. >> alright. >> after testify >>> welcome back. what are we making right now? >> this is our pepper corn sauce. were cooking pork chops. very flavorful. you get the pepper. you get the red wine in there. >> this is fantastic. there's some changes in there. >> we actually had some tables for a large party and can handle the upset and really 18 people in one table now. will have the split table and very nice and accommodating for folks now. if you haven't been there for a while fantastic. and the food. fantastic. this is going to be good. very nice. >> alright.