Clear

Central tops liberty

Central tops liberty

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Central tops liberty

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the liberty boys in town taking on the central indians..==== we head to the fourth... josh clarendon getting central back into the game.. this bucket is good.. =-== then clarendon down to landon passley... gets it to fall with a foul...=== all knotted up at 36 with just a few mintues to go...=== jermaiine booker goes up... misses... grant stubbs helps him out.. it's 43-42...=== central trails... until aj redman.. drives and finds passley... gets it to go... central takes a 44-43 lead... central adds a few more free throws.. giving the indians a 47-43 win
Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
After a bitter cold start to our Friday with below zero wind chills, we'll rebound to the 30s again by the afternoon with those SW winds picking up, gusting up to 25 mph. We'll see a slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a fast moving clipper system will push through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events