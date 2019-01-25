Speech to Text for Central tops liberty

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the liberty boys in town taking on the central indians..==== we head to the fourth... josh clarendon getting central back into the game.. this bucket is good.. =-== then clarendon down to landon passley... gets it to fall with a foul...=== all knotted up at 36 with just a few mintues to go...=== jermaiine booker goes up... misses... grant stubbs helps him out.. it's 43-42...=== central trails... until aj redman.. drives and finds passley... gets it to go... central takes a 44-43 lead... central adds a few more free throws.. giving the indians a 47-43 win