Clear

Liberty Girls top Central

Liberty Girls top Central

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Liberty Girls top Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homecoming.... in the girls game..central trying to make it a homecoming sweep...===ella moody starts us off with a late first quarter bucket...she led the way for the indians with 15.. ===low scoring first..just 7-3 liberty at the break...==for liberty it was all olivia nelson...up and in..but in the first half..every liberty basket had a response from central..===sydney wetlauffer...three ball good... === coach boone loves the three..but won't like it the rest of the way...===central outscored 25-17 the rest of the game..but indians fall.... 45-29...
Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
After a bitter cold start to our Friday with below zero wind chills, we'll rebound to the 30s again by the afternoon with those SW winds picking up, gusting up to 25 mph. We'll see a slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a fast moving clipper system will push through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events