Speech to Text for Lafayette falls to Ray-pec

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more city action..ray-pec in town taking on lafayettte...=== the fighting irish coming out strong..cooper davison..dishes to kardell sims jr...drills the three pointer...===sims again..this time..dishes to tyson up and in..==lafayette had a 12-7 advantage early in the first..playing some good ball...===coach bristol trying to keep his guys focused..--- but here come the panthers... jordan jermain..sinks the triple...closing the gap on the irish..=== the panthers eventually take the lead...and are able to roll the rest of the way...lafayette falls 59-45...