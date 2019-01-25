Speech to Text for north platte bb tourney

tournament in dearborn...====its the mid- buchanan dragons...taking on the mound city panthers...=== we go to the first quarter... and mound city opens up with a nice jumper from hannah wedlock...====then mid- buchanans jaylen barber hits from three land...===the first quarter goes to the dragons with a score of 15-12 tight one so far...====but mid-buch would pull away in the second quarter...with these two break away steals by cali baily...=== and at the break it's 32-19... mid-buch in control...==== mound city would keep fighting...in the second half as paige quilty knocks down a three...====but mid-buchanan would be too much...as they get the win 54-29... we take a look at the boys game between mid-buch..and mound city...====we start with the first quarter....and right out of the gate for the dragons...riley brill knocks down the three...it's three nothing...====mound city would answer right back witih a three of their own by tony osburn....====it would be osburn again as he picks jayvan noyes pocket... and takes it all the way for two... mound city gets the win 62-57... some other scores for the night from the north platte tournament...plattsburg girls lost to jefferson 39-22and the west platte boys beat north platte 52-45...