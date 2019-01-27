Speech to Text for cameron tournament

we go to some high school basketball..over at the cameron tournment...it's maryville boys taking on smithvlle..===we start in the second quarter... its 13-6 spoofhounds with 6:30 to go .. and tyler the lefty knocks down a three...===smithville now on the other end...its ethan kershaw.. with the spin move he gets it to go...==== but it would be once more.... this time from the corner... he's a sharp shooter from behind the arch...====under three minutes to go... maryville in strong command... its 25-10...and its eli dowis who gets inside the lane and hits with the jumper...====and dowis one more time inside... smithville would go on a 10-0 run to end the game but maryville gets the win 55-42 over smithville.. serena sundell and the lady spoofhounds taking on the chilicothe hornets in a one four matchup...===early in the first sundell takes the back door... goes up strong through the contact... two points spoofhounds...===later in the quarter... lucy reeter on the drive... out to jordan hibner... hibner nails the 3 ball...===late in the first sundell bringing the ball up the court... pulls up 3 ball is good... she finished the first quarter with 10 points... ===in the second half hornets three point parade continues...hunter keithley knocks one down...===then keithley again with the ball... swings it to hibner... hibner hits another three... ===hornets go on to win this one 45-32 on the bottom half of the boys bracket lawson cardinals taking on the chilicothe hornets...===in the first quarter... baseline out of bounds... ball goes to tyson cress... cress hits the hook... lawson takes a quick lead...===chillicothe with the ball... mason baxter finds cj pfaff... side step hit the jumper... ===then good defence creates good offence baxter gets the steal keeps it for himself... finishes with the reverse chili building a nice lead...===isaac trout trying to reel his team back in... three ball is good...=== chilicothes offence would be to much to handle... baxter no look pass to hunter swift... he finishes at the rim... chili takes this one 43-24 more scores from the cameron tournament...the leblond girls fall to higginsville..54-48... the boys able to pull up the split...beating excelsior springs..41-25..