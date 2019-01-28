Speech to Text for mahomes wins pro bowl mvp

chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes getting warmed up as he was the starter for the afc..=== and we start in the first quarter...its 0-0...the afc has the ball on the nfc's 18 yard line...mahomes gets the snap...we've seen this pass before...mahomes does his signature no look pass to steelers receiver ju-ju smith schuster..but schuster isnt expecting the pass...and it falls incomplete..i guess that only works for the chiefs... ====on the next play mahome gets the snap...and he will find colts tight end eric ebron for the score..and mahomes will put the afc up first...===nfc now has the ball down on the afc's 20 yard line...and they will run a littl wildcat formation with cowboy running back ezekial elliot...he hands to giants running back sequan barkley who gets around the edge...=== its now 4th and 2 inside the five yard line..nfc trying to punch it in...but the afc defense gets the stop...an chiefs outside line backer dee ford is happy about the stop.. ===we stay in the first...afc now has the ball ont the 26 yard line..mahomes still at quarterback...he gets the snap...steps up into the pocket..and finds charger receiver keenan allen for a big gain down the field...=== second quarter now..afc with the ball down on the nfc's goal line..mahomes is till at quartback..and he will hand it off to his teammate anthony sherman...aka the suasage.... he score..and the chiefs players suppling all of the score for the afc..===we go to the second half...bears quarterback mitchell trubisky is now in...the nfc is doing some trick plays...and it does not go well..as jets safety jamall adams gets the sack... ===a few plays later...nfc sticking with the trick plays...and this one was bad as well...viking receiver adam thielien throws an interception..its adams on the pick..and the afc gets the win 26-7..and patick mahomes win the afc offensive mvp.. (sot patrick mahomes/chiefs quarterback: "ya i mean it's been awesome something that i've dreamed of going out and trying to win a lot of football games and was blessed enough that i got put around a lot of great people that made my job a lot easier and so just coming out here and having fun getting to playing the game that we've loved since we were little kids it is a special