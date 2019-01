A cold front will swing through the area bringing some rain overnight. By Monday, most the precipitation should be to our east and it will likely be a dry day. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. As for temperatures, they will be falling throughout the day with temps in the 30s after midnight and then teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also be very cold, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph.

Radar Temperatures Alerts