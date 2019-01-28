Clear

kelce versus gronk 1

kelce versus gronk 1

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for kelce versus gronk 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<nats:announcersot: travis kelce/rob gronkowski script: both players are some of best the tight ends in todays game... rob gronkowski has 79 carrers receiving touchdowns which is the most in patroit history... and travis kelce has had his best season yet racking up 10 touchdowns and has over 13 hundred yards earning first team all pro.. sot: rob gronkowski script: kelce understands the wear and tear that the position brings and wants his counterpart to stay in the league as a long as possible as gronkowski has contenplated retirement... sot: travis kelce script: with this game having such high implications.... kelce says that this match-up will go deep into the memory bank... sot: travis kelce>>
Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 37°
A cold front will swing through the area bringing some rain overnight. By Monday, most the precipitation should be to our east and it will likely be a dry day. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. As for temperatures, they will be falling throughout the day with temps in the 30s after midnight and then teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also be very cold, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events