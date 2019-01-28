Speech to Text for kelce versus gronk 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<nats:announcersot: travis kelce/rob gronkowski script: both players are some of best the tight ends in todays game... rob gronkowski has 79 carrers receiving touchdowns which is the most in patroit history... and travis kelce has had his best season yet racking up 10 touchdowns and has over 13 hundred yards earning first team all pro.. sot: rob gronkowski script: kelce understands the wear and tear that the position brings and wants his counterpart to stay in the league as a long as possible as gronkowski has contenplated retirement... sot: travis kelce script: with this game having such high implications.... kelce says that this match-up will go deep into the memory bank... sot: travis kelce>>