ST. JOSEPH CHURCH CELEBRATES MILESTONE

it wasn't just any sunday service at the new home baptist church today... the church held an anniversary celebration marking an unusally specific year. take a look. <<ron johnson reportinghow does a congregation celebrate 142 years as a church? just ask the new home baptist church just outside town. [kevin griffin] well, it just warms my heart to be able to look back at all the service to god that happened in this church.pastor kevin griffin said his church does an exceptional job of documenting over 14 decades of history. [griffin] it is a very unique situation where you have a relatively small rural church that has had such great documentation of their history. they have the log books from the very first meetings when the church was organized, pictures of the original charter members of the church, and the families are still here in the building todayone of those family members is shirley matthews, a lifelong member of the church, she shares with us some of her early memories.[shirley matthews] i remember being carried in by my dad and mom, he was a deacon and she played the piano.in its early days, the hyde school was the building for the church [matthews] like little house on the prarie it was a school during the week and on the weekend, it was a church.the church then moved to its current location along highway 59 replacing an old burned down sawmill, another fire burned the original building in 1982. the church rebuilt soonafter and expanded in the early 90's.by now you may be wondering why the church picked their 142nd year to celebrate, pastor griffin explains we were under the impression that our 140th anniversary was this year. as we began to prepare and research it dawned on us that it's not 140 years, but 142 years. no matter the exact number, the congregation says its still a significant milestone. [griffin] the whole purpose of doing this is to study our past so we can be unified as we go forward in the future.>> the church says they plan to be around for at least another 142