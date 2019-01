A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.

