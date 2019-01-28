Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> if you just look at it. >> you doctor it up. i love it. >> and -- you have been working with it here for a few minutes. >> the smells are so great. >> you can smell everything. >> this is just enough to add a little bit. >>vy done it by hand. >> i like it. >> and doing it by hand. when you buy avacados just press on them a little bit. >> if it goes too far then you cut it in half and you use the knife. >> i take a spoon and go in from the bottom of the avacado. >> that is a science itself. >> it kind of is. >> is this a salsa? >> no. in is a drain rotel. usually during the season we use fresh tomatoes and onions and all that. >> you have some white pepper. this is to taste. this is garlic. >> onion powder. >> cumin. you just fold it together. >> you work it folding and getting everything incorporated make sure it's all mixed together. >> in the end we add the line that has a little of a citrus flavor so you get a little acid with your guacamole and also keep it from turning brown. >> >>> that is the first one and the row tell adds and without messing with too much. i love it. it's the super bowl coming up. great recipe to use. >> what else is going on. >> what is the special tomorrow? >> tomorrow we are having is open face hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans. >> that is pretty good down there. >> wednesday is meat loaf. friday is chilly an grilled cheese sandwich. >>