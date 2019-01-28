Speech to Text for Fire Destroys Home in South St. Joseph

smoke filled the air after a house fire in st. joseph earlier this morning. the fire happened at a home on the 3100 block of easton road around 11 am. there was one person and three dogs inside the home at the time but all got out after the fire began. a wood buring stove is believed to have caused the fire... perfect timing of a fire truck passing by led to the fire being contained quickly. (sot: mindy andrasevits, sjfd fire inspector: "it was discovered by uh actually a fire truck passing by. saw smoke eaves and alerted the resident. and he discovered it at the fire department says the home is a complete loss and there were no injuries from the fire