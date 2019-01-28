Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts

Fire Destroys Home in South St. Joseph

Fire Destroys Home in South St. Joseph

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Fire Destroys Home in South St. Joseph

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

smoke filled the air after a house fire in st. joseph earlier this morning. the fire happened at a home on the 3100 block of easton road around 11 am. there was one person and three dogs inside the home at the time but all got out after the fire began. a wood buring stove is believed to have caused the fire... perfect timing of a fire truck passing by led to the fire being contained quickly. (sot: mindy andrasevits, sjfd fire inspector: "it was discovered by uh actually a fire truck passing by. saw smoke eaves and alerted the resident. and he discovered it at the fire department says the home is a complete loss and there were no injuries from the fire
Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Fairfax
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events