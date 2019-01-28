Speech to Text for Livingston County Meth Charge

injuries from the fire 11 bags of meth were seized by livingston county sheriffs department during a traffic stop. according to the sheriff's department, a detective stopped randy campbell's vehicle saturday while working on a fugitive investigation. campbell was arrested on a livingston county arrest warrant for third degree felony assault. further investigation led to the seizure of the meth, distribution equipment, nearly 4,200 dollars in cash and small amount of marijuana. campbell was transferred to the daviess dekalb county regional jail with a 20,000 dollar bond.