Livingston County Meth Charge

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

injuries from the fire 11 bags of meth were seized by livingston county sheriffs department during a traffic stop. according to the sheriff's department, a detective stopped randy campbell's vehicle saturday while working on a fugitive investigation. campbell was arrested on a livingston county arrest warrant for third degree felony assault. further investigation led to the seizure of the meth, distribution equipment, nearly 4,200 dollars in cash and small amount of marijuana. campbell was transferred to the daviess dekalb county regional jail with a 20,000 dollar bond.
A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
