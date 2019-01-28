Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts

County Signs 2019 Budget

County Signs 2019 Budget

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:52 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for County Signs 2019 Budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

six.") the buchanan county commissioners singed the county's 2019 budget earlier this morning a week long's process, county leaders began creating the budget last week a smiliar process to last year, officials located the main revenue areas and took a three average... this is a safer plan and often leads to budgeting less and leading to less expenses... health care costs rising 10 percent each of the last two years presented a challenge but officials are confident this year's budget is (sot: lee sawyer, commissioner: "we really just tried to look literally every single single office and tried to see if we bit more um careful in our spending and really just try to we can." ) included in this year's budget are improvements to the buchanan county academy, new radios for the sheriff's office, and fixing the h-vac system at the court house total funds included in this year's budget is 55 million dollars
Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Fairfax
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events