Speech to Text for County Signs 2019 Budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

six.") the buchanan county commissioners singed the county's 2019 budget earlier this morning a week long's process, county leaders began creating the budget last week a smiliar process to last year, officials located the main revenue areas and took a three average... this is a safer plan and often leads to budgeting less and leading to less expenses... health care costs rising 10 percent each of the last two years presented a challenge but officials are confident this year's budget is (sot: lee sawyer, commissioner: "we really just tried to look literally every single single office and tried to see if we bit more um careful in our spending and really just try to we can." ) included in this year's budget are improvements to the buchanan county academy, new radios for the sheriff's office, and fixing the h-vac system at the court house total funds included in this year's budget is 55 million dollars