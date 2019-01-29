Speech to Text for East buch beats Mid buch bb

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for boys basketball...its battle of the buchanans...east buch travels to mid-buch...and this is a big game for the dragons...===we go late into first quarter...under 30 seconds to go..and its 14-5 east buch...tristin smith hits the three for the bulldogs... ====mid-buch would answer back with a three of their own from cade bradford right before the end of the quarter....its now a 10 point ball game...==== mid-buch fans loving that shot...but the team that got the final say on the night would be east buchanan...as ethan kilgore gets the easy lay-in..and the bulldogs pull out the