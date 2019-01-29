wind damage pkg

Clear
Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to close early. kq2 reporter dane hawkins has more <<[track] strong winds left a mess for street crews to clean.. áánatáá and power crews [royal tuner, outages and it left 400-500 customers with out power wind storm reallyáá gave the st. joseph school district an even bigger headache..[track] downed trees and rough winds left multiple school's in the dark [chris silcott, dir. of operations sjsd] we have five schools with either power loss or partical power loss comes to power, the district says of lighting they about..[ chris silcott, operations sjsd] is the fact that we was the concern a fallen tree power line for we talked to kcp&l and it was clear from the damage going down on the power lines at be at least a few hours before power was restored [track] which of classes would have left students at edison pretty [ chris silcott] with in 2-3 hour its going to get into the 60s no "qick fix" in sight..[royal tuner, kcpl] each outage in their own way you have to handle them each in their own unique way[track] ...so the district to send kids home at wait for their answer..[chris silcott] we're trying to figure out what todo we'd like to do whats best for students and staff but we are kind of a little in the dark right now.. exscuse the pun [track] dane hawkins kq2 news>>
**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for parts of NW Missouri including Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-30 are expected. **Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Buchanan & Platte Counties in NW Missouri and Atchison & Doniphan Counties in NE Kansas from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.
