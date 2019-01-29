Speech to Text for SJSD Cancels School for the Cold

the cold weather warning tomorrow... no school for the st. joseph school district... school officials say they cancelled school tomorrow and activities for tonight.... officials say with the wind chill warning -- it's safer to go ahead tell students and staff to stay home. this is the 4th official "snow day" for the district out of the 6 built into the school year... director of student services says when they make a determination like this -- it doesn't matter how many "snow days" the district has already used. (robert sigrist, director of student services: if we feel like the weather is not condusive to being safe for kids and everything. we're not going to have school that day and if we have to make up the day later, we'll make up the day later.. ) the school district's cancellation includes day and evening classes at hillyard tehnical center and webster's adult education classes and preschool. for a full list of cancellations... head over to our website at kq2-dot-com.