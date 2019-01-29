Speech to Text for Crossing Shelter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the crossing emergency shelter on 8th street has already seen an increase of people staying overnight. 45 people checked in on monday due to the falling temperatures. with below zero wind chill values expected tonight, staff is prepared to welcome nearly 60 people. for these individuals...a warm place, a hot meal and a sleeping cot is all they need to help them get through the night in a safe environment. (sot pastor danny gach the crossing outreach ministry:"everyone in the social works area are always prepared for the cold weaher and the hot weather. also, rainy days and snowy days. weather affects the population quite a bit.") the crossing shelter welcomes both men and women. individuals can stay the night but the shelter clears out guests at 8 a-m each morning to reset and clean. the shelter then re-opens at 4 p-m to provide another warm night indoors.