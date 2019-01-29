Speech to Text for Chiefs Training Camp Back in Saint Joseph

indoors. though we are a week removed from the chiefs tough loss to the patriots.. chiefs fans here in st. joseph got some good news today.. kq2 sports max moore joins us in studio with more..that's right alan.. the chiefs announce they are returning to st. joseph for training camp next summer... it's the tenth consecutive year the chiefs will hold training camp in st. joseph.. that is the third longest longest tenure at one location in chiefs franchise history... missouri western director of athletics josh looney says the success of recent training camps and great relationship between the chiefs and western helped bring training camp back to st. joe.. (sot mutually it was one of the best camps we've ever had. from attendance, from the way it ran, from the chiefs being happy and from us as well. it's been a really good relationship and really good follow up negotiantions with the franchise. so, we're excited to both mutually agree to extend for the 2019 camp." ) the chiefs will return to training camp in july of this year...alan...back to you...