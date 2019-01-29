Speech to Text for River Trails

local group is looking to bring a little bit of history to life in downtown st. joseph tonight the pony express museum will host guests from the oregon- california trails association to discuss creating a new tourist trail the trail would stretch from the pony express museum to the riverfront and highlight the original path thousands of travelers used on the oregon- california trail walking trails would include street markers, historic sculptures and interactive smartphone app for visitors to explore downtown at their own pace (sot "i think people want to do what is real and actual book. i want to go to that city. i want to walk the same pathway. i want to experience that.") tonights talk is free to the public and is set to begin at 7pm at the pony express museum we'll have more for you on the proposed trail tonight at 10pm