Clear
City Bus Routes

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

preparing city buses are prepped ahead of the frigid weather., general manager mary gaston says mechanics are going though every bus adding fluids that protect the diesel fuel. all city buses are stored in an indoor garage every night so there shouldn't be any issues getting them started in the morning. gaston says that while the buses are ready to go -- people waiting for a ride should also prepare for the elements.... (sot mary gaston st. joseph transit: "we have a lot of sympathy for our customers days. we know its bundle up. wear hats and gloves because it is cold, even if you're at your bus stop for a little bit. it is cold.") gaston added city buses will be running on regular schedule tomorrow with no expected delays. call (816) 233-6700 for
**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) & Doniphan County (KS) from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-35 are expected.
