Speech to Text for Dowis shines for spoofhounds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the area tonight.. chris guldan and the lebond boys.. welcome eli dowis and the spoofhound.. more on dowis in a moment..=== kanon sumpter knocks down a triple... leblond trailed 16-13 after one..=== but i said we'd have more on dowis.. here it is.. houchins three.. off the mark.. look out..=== lets take another look.. elevation sensation... eli dowis puttin it back..== but guess what.. he's not done.. on the break.. oglesby to dowis.. wha bam.. === and how about another... the alley upp from creid stoecklein... up and good... dowis finished with a team high 28.. oglesby follwed at 20 spoofs