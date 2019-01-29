Clear
Dowis shines for spoofhounds

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 11:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

the area tonight.. chris guldan and the lebond boys.. welcome eli dowis and the spoofhound.. more on dowis in a moment..=== kanon sumpter knocks down a triple... leblond trailed 16-13 after one..=== but i said we'd have more on dowis.. here it is.. houchins three.. off the mark.. look out..=== lets take another look.. elevation sensation... eli dowis puttin it back..== but guess what.. he's not done.. on the break.. oglesby to dowis.. wha bam.. === and how about another... the alley upp from creid stoecklein... up and good... dowis finished with a team high 28.. oglesby follwed at 20 spoofs
