Speech to Text for North Andrew boys top SJC

spoofs roll 63-46.. st. joe christian heads up to rosendale to take on north andrew...===quincy james showin out early for the lions..three ball good..=== follows with the nice little pull-up jumper..lions hangin in early down 14-10... unfortunately for the lions.. the cardinals were just too much...===jaden baker...gets the steal..on his way to the hoop..lays it in...==just before the quarter ends... baker dishes it to mickinley lillard...hits it at the buzzer...north andrew rolls to a