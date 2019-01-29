Clear
North Andrew boys top SJC

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

spoofs roll 63-46.. st. joe christian heads up to rosendale to take on north andrew...===quincy james showin out early for the lions..three ball good..=== follows with the nice little pull-up jumper..lions hangin in early down 14-10... unfortunately for the lions.. the cardinals were just too much...===jaden baker...gets the steal..on his way to the hoop..lays it in...==just before the quarter ends... baker dishes it to mickinley lillard...hits it at the buzzer...north andrew rolls to a
**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) & Doniphan County (KS) from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-35 are expected.
