Speech to Text for Dangerous wind chills Wednesday morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is wednesday january 30th--... i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<ááwind chill warning is in effect until noon wednesday. we are waking up to bitter cold temperatures that are below zero degrees, while the wind chills are making it feel like anywhere from -25 to -35 degrees below zero outside. frostbite and hypothermia can occur in less than 30 minutes if you don't take the proper percautions to layer up and stay warm. for your wednesday, highs will struggle to get into the single digits. wind chills will likely be -10 to - 20 degrees. >> we're learning more about an foods is recalling one