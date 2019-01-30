Speech to Text for National Park Service Proposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new proposal from the national parks service could bring a new trail system to st. joseph. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the historic trail connecting downtown to the riverfront. <<in the 1800s st. joseph was used as a jumping off point for thousands of travelers on the oregon-california trail, [sot:travis boley/oregon- california trail association"this was the end of american civilization in those days. until 1854, this was the end of the united states."]and thanks to a proposed trail system from the national parks service, you could soon see some of that history brought back to life boley/oregon-california trail association"we try to develop and rethink ways in which we might interpret the trail history of st. joseph in a better the federal agency is partnering with the oregon- california trails association and the pony express museum to propose a 7 mile trail connects the patee house museum to the riverfront, highlighting historic landmarks along the way [sot:travis boley/oregon- california trail association"this is really utilizing the existing infrastructure, the city sidewalks and streets that already exist; it's just signing them in a way that lets visitors to the community know where things were."]the walking trail would include street markers, historic sculptures and an interactive smartphone app for visitors to explore the city's history at their own pace [sot:cindy daffron/pony express museum executive director"i think people want to do what is real and actual versus i read it in a book. i want to go to that city. i want to walk the same pathway. i want to experience that."]and if the plan is financed by the city, it could bring in more opportunity for historic tourism [sot:cindy daffron/pony express museum executive director"that will kind of open and broaden our doors for being a destination for everybody in the city. people like to come and visit, but they like to eat and enjoy things we have here in st. joe."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>holzfaster, kq2 sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> news>> a proposal with the overall cost of the presented to the city parks department in the coming weeks. next month the local chapter of the oregon-california trail association will be launching a new website highlighting historic landmarks in and around st. joseph.