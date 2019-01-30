Speech to Text for Josh Royeton Edward Jones 1-7

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

making sense of it all and with the new year update what we have going on with our old portfolios wrack. >> thanks it was a busy week. i got a lot of phone calls last week. >> we had gyrations. down turns in the 700 range, it's a new week i guess. >> absolutely. >> let's look at what we got. we got some advice. >> reporter: what we're stressing to people is make sure what you're looking at is relevant. a lot of people track the dow jones, but your foley may not necessarily be the s&p 500. if you're just tracking s&p -- >> we heard the market went up seven or 800 points every day. yeah, for everyone, but not for you if you have stocks somewhere else? >> absolutely. if you have a little bit of bonds the market is going down. that's not going to affect the bond side. make sure you look at your portfolio to make sure the relevant portion is relevant to the news. >> that is one that you're recommending. what else do you have? >> realistic. everybody would like to have high returns with low risk. >> 25% every year. >> with no risk at all, right? >> yes, none whatsoever. >> reporter: unfortunately, that's not realistic. it can lead to wild swings where you're down seven or 800 points. >> again,ing where you are in your lifespan, how close you are to retirement you may not be able to afford a drop all at once. >> reporter: make sure you're looking at it on a regular basis with your vieser. take into account market swings, national gee political moves. last year the u.s. stock market didn't do great, but the international stock market didn't do great. >> a lot of folks, this might go over their heads or say this doesn't concern me, but i think we're all much more aware of what is going on at wall street these days. so i hope some of these tips are hitting home a little more. >> make sure you review with an advisor or at least review it on your own, but taking into account all the different things. the risk tolerance, your age. someone high risk who is 70 is going to have a different portfolio who is 45. >> how often should we review it? >> i think review on a-month basis, keep track, m make sure there's no surprises in your