Speech to Text for Mark Matthews Edward Jones 1-14

the surplus growing to $323 billion adding tension. now from edward jones to help us make sense of it all and talk about a topic, couples often fight about. >> we hope we can avoided fighting, but it should be a good discussion. >> anchor: we are talking couples planning for retirement. >> that's a big juncture. from one or both spouses working to both not working full-time, to have some discussions about where do you want to live? >> do you want to keep the same house? do you want to down size to some smaller? >> anchor: get the beach house. >> something like that, are you tired of outdoor maintenance, talk about those things in advance, so it is not a big shock or surprise. >> anchor: that's one of of the questions you have list. will either of us work? now my dad retired first and my mom retired a couple years later and the question was, do either of us want to work any more? do we have to work or do we want to? >> that's another good set of questions, some people retire from their career, and then they have some they always wanted to do, have a small business, consult. how much do you want to do? do you want your spouse involved? taking away time from retirement. >> anchor: if they didn't do their planning right they may have to work. >> that comes into play too, it could be helpful to have additional income even for 4 or 5 years, so that takes the pressure off of your other retirement assets. >> anchor: the third thing, how will we spend our time? simply by maybe going out to eat, spending time around the house or the vacation mode. >> the vacation, travel a lot, do i have hobbies? whatever i'm doing what's that going to cost? that needs to be in the budget. again it is not a shock. >> anchor: all of that is the final goal, you try it get through the final number. that's where we have to be thinking. >> the more you can think about ahead of time, so they can plug in numbers and the retirement. >> anchor: how can folkses reach you? >> online at edward jones.com. >> anchor: all right, good stuff