Speech to Text for Chris Jones Edward Jones 1-28

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/. >>> were back at live at five. >> people don't for obvious reasons but yet it's something that should be talked about more than more than i have. most than most people do. if you have dependents make sure your lives. >> a lot of folks don't like to think about the cost. our don't need it because i won't day for 20-30 years. >> that's a great excuse. >> the reason to not have that information to think about it has been you may have other priorities. >> you will always have those but again you are back to that first thought of if i'm not here what's the priority. >> you always try to catch up on something else. >> exactly. you cannot wait until you're all caught up. >> the laundry -- it will. you have to look past that. >> . >> this is in towards the top. there's no redo. they were planning on that. there families weren't and so you just have to ensure. you have it because if you have to have insurance already in place. >> many people think -- it will just go away. >>> you think of the m.d.s of life insurance that makes your family millionaires.