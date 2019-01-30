Speech to Text for Frostbite Dangers

kq2-dot-com. the bitter cold is not only unpleasant -- it's also dangerous... kq2's colton cichoracki joins us live to tell us how to stay safe as we get ready for the bone chilling weather... it should be no surprise for those of us who live in the midwest to know that this kind of cold weather can be hazardous to your health...and with temperatures expected to fall to minus 20 degrees below -- frostbite can happen quickly...doctors at the the university of kansas health system say frostbite can happen in just 10 to 15 minutes in the extreme cold... your hands and feet are most at risk for serious injuries... pain, numbness and blue or purple colored skin are all signs to look out... and if you think you have frostbite doctors warn against trying to warm up too quickly...and doing things like putting your hand under hot water... (sot dr. dhaval bhavsar/burnett burn center: "because tissue that remains under hot water for a long time will in fact get more injury. so the best is to, we call it, gradual, active rewarming. it means have layers and remain in a warm environment. you can be in front of a fireplace but make sure you have layers, so that it is not directly 80 degrees celsius of temperature is touching your hand and is gradually going through the layers and maintain the heat.") doctors say its best just to stay in when its below 20 degrees... if you have to be out -- dress in as many layers as possible... wear gloves, hats, socks and shoes meant for the cold... and avoid getting your hands and feet wet... doctors say severe frostbite can lead to the loss of fingers or toes -- and in extreme cases a hand or foot... reporting live ..colton cichoracki kq2 news...