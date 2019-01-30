Speech to Text for Tips for winterizing your car before temperatures plummet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is ready. <<áánats walking in coldááthe worst part of the day for some people when it's cold out walk from your front door to your car cold -- the walk may be the least of your problems especially with your carfrank laffargue: "when it gets cold out, you are going to find out because it's going to fail. it may have started on a warmer day or cranked over slow on a warmer day but when it gets cold out, it'll be done." the cold can kill your battery...cause your transmission to slip...and mess with the pressure in your tires permanently.but there are things you can doáánats getting gasáálike making sure you have at least a quarter tank of gasor winterizing your vehiclefrank laffargue: "you have your charging system checked. you have your deice put in, belts and hoses checked all of this stuff that's going to affect the cold weather operation"from top to bottom, your car takes a beating in the cold.let it heat up before driving off. frank laffargue: "get out and try to warm up the vehicle, stay with it don't leave it unattended."and for the ice on your windshieldfrank laffargue: don't put hot water or warm water on your windshield because it could break it, it could shatter it." reporting in st. joseph colton cichoracki kq2