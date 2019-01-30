Speech to Text for City plows through snow budget

snow storms have hit the area, city street crews have already plowed their way through 60 percent of their budget for the season since late november the city has responded to 10 winter storms totaling over 18 inches of snow and ice city street crews have driven 25 thousand miles, laying down 4,600 tons of salt and spent over 380 thousand dollars for removal the city has contributed 26 hundred man hours to snow removal, but officials from public works say maintaining staff is the biggest problem for street crews (sot"we've had a lot of issues with staff turnover, because of various pay issues with out guys.a lot of times we are down to running 12 and 13 trucks.we've had issue with [the] staffing necessary to keep vehicles on the road, that's probably been our biggest challenge." ) clements says it costs approximately 21 thousand dollars per inch of snow removed by the