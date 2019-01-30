Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

United Way is looking for volunteers.

Jodi Bloemker with the United Way is seeking volunteers to help review the need for funding in different organizations.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for United Way is looking for volunteers.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> were back. sit a slow town of the year. >> we hear from you. it's a really year around process. >> it is. >> as you said fall is a busy time for us. >> a lot of people are familiar with united way. in the fall we raised $3 million-dollars from our fund raising campaign. right now we are recruiting volunteers. these volunteers who help determine whether to invest the money. we are calling for community members to come out and volunteer for united way to help review the partner agencies and determine where do we invest for the fund fund raising campaign. >> it's the community's money. we need community members to tell us where do they put that money to have the greatest income in our community. >> were calling for volunteers to be part of the process. you are put on a team and reviewed two or three of our partner agency. sit interesting. we are learning about the agencies here. >> we have everybody between. >> when were are a stay at home parent. >> we would love to get you involved in the allocation process. >>> and they can make some really rational good decisions like anybody else. >> yes. the total time is only 10-15 hours. it's where to invest the $3 million-dollars. we work to accommodate the needs of our volunteers. a lot of people can get out during a workday. we ask a few to meet in the evening. i work during the day i can't do that. >> you will find a place for him. i
Saint Joseph
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 1°
Maryville
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 1°
Cameron
Overcast
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -3°
Fairfax
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -13°
No doubt about it, Wednesday was an extremely cold day but the good news is that we will begin to warm up Thursday and then very warm temperatures for the weekend. For tonight, some very cold air still. The snow showers will move out by evening and we should see a mostly cloudy night. Low temperatures will be from -5 to 5 degrees with feels like temperatures as low as -15 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events