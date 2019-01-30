Speech to Text for United Way is looking for volunteers.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> were back. sit a slow town of the year. >> we hear from you. it's a really year around process. >> it is. >> as you said fall is a busy time for us. >> a lot of people are familiar with united way. in the fall we raised $3 million-dollars from our fund raising campaign. right now we are recruiting volunteers. these volunteers who help determine whether to invest the money. we are calling for community members to come out and volunteer for united way to help review the partner agencies and determine where do we invest for the fund fund raising campaign. >> it's the community's money. we need community members to tell us where do they put that money to have the greatest income in our community. >> were calling for volunteers to be part of the process. you are put on a team and reviewed two or three of our partner agency. sit interesting. we are learning about the agencies here. >> we have everybody between. >> when were are a stay at home parent. >> we would love to get you involved in the allocation process. >>> and they can make some really rational good decisions like anybody else. >> yes. the total time is only 10-15 hours. it's where to invest the $3 million-dollars. we work to accommodate the needs of our volunteers. a lot of people can get out during a workday. we ask a few to meet in the evening. i work during the day i can't do that. >> you will find a place for him. i