Speech to Text for MWSU Athletics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> love basketball season. >> love basketball. >> that is around. >> for the players. it's a long season. >> they first start practicing through the christmas season. >> you guys abgal haves a different motor. >> that's what they do. >> . at this time too. >> you have mar the madness around the corner. >> everybody makes it and then got to take care of your home court. >> you have two game this is week. >> the first one. >> . >> they have an opportunity to give in that win tunnel. >> you are participating. >> you bet. >> we also have an organ do nor awareness night last night. >> we got that over the wintertime. >> we line this up. >> that is coming up. we have saturday afternoon. >> >> i know we have an interview. he's looking for two wins there week. >> slightly. the game is thursday, saturday night. every game matters. the