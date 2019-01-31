Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers App

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

enforcement is turning to the digital world to help crack down on crime. kq2's sydnie holzfaster shows us st. joseph crime stopper's new tips app. <<<nat sound- keyboard typing at a time where almost everything can be done online, st. joseph crime stoppers are taking a new approach with their tips hotline[sot:gregg lewis/president of crime stoppers board"if you don't want to call the tips hotline anymore, you can go onto the computer and you can log into p3tips.com."]the software can be accessed on your computer, or even downloaded to your smartphone [sot:gregg lewis/president of crime stoppers board"that will take you to a link and there is some drop down boxes to select your state and select st. joseph,missouri. you can make a tip there online, it's still completely anonymous, just like the 238-tips line always has been."] and users can upload video clips and pictures with their report [sot:gregg lewis/president of crime stoppers board"if someone's got a picture or a video of a crime happening, then they can send it straight to the police department or sheriff's department through this link."]officers are hoping the app will filter out hype from social media and and give users direct communication with police [sot:gregg lewis/president of crime stoppers board"there are a lot of crime pages out there on facebook, twitter and the police department, sheriff's department, we don't really ever see those."/"with this we hope that those people that are putting information on these crime watch pages, they will see something on there, maybe copy and paste it. they can then take that and drop it into a link on this p3 software and send it to the tips hotline."]and the convenience of an app will make following up with victims even easier [sot:gregg lewis/president of crime stoppers board"in the past if someone called in 238-tips, that's usually the only time we hear from them. we have no way to contact them."/ "if that tipster would log back into their account, they would see that someone from the police department, or the sheriff's department or the drug strike force has asked them for more information."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> the crime stoppers app will be free for both apple and android users. crime stoppers expect to launch the app for st. joseph on