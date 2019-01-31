Speech to Text for Flu Update

welcome back. if you've been listening closely, there's been less sniffling, sneezing, coughing and wheezing this year. other than a few sporadic outbreaks, flu numbers are significantly down so far. <<last year at this time, there was a run on pharmacies during what medical experts called the worst flu season in more than a decade.this year, not so much..."we definitely aren't seeing as much tamiflu being prescribed and not as many patients who are struggling with flu-like symptoms."in fact, mosaic life care has reported fewer than 200 official cases of influenza this january.they say during a bad year they could see more than 400 cases in one week alone. one reason for the decline may be that this year more people have gotten a flu shot"honestly, a lot of people got scared after how bad last season was." statistics show a 7 percent uptick in the number of people getting flu shots, that was after a 6 percent decline in 2018"one of the biggest motivators for people getting the flu vaccine is personal experience. most of us know people who were impacted by last year's horrible flu season."and doctors also say this year's vaccine might be more suited to attack the strain that we've been hit with.but as quiet of a flu season as it's been so far, health experts are not getting complacent. they know a bad outbreak could still be to come. we aren't out of the woods yet."generally speaking, you can see peaks in cases into february and isolated cases well into the spring it's hard to predict." >> experts say it is still not too late to get a flue shot for this year, in case that outbreak hits. roger's pharmacy staff say they have supplies in