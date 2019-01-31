Speech to Text for Salvation Army offers free hot meals amid dangerous cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

keep as many people (sot ((music)) "from kqtv, st. joseph, this is kq2 news at ten.") the dangerously cold temperatures today, allowed for an opportunity for the salvation army to give back to they community today. thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt. and i'm madeline mcclain. salvation army was serving hot meals to those in need on this meals to those in was serving hot salvation army mcclain.madeline van zandt. thanks for today. back to they army to give the salvation army to give back to they community today. thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt. and i'm madeline mcclain. salvation army was serving hot meals to those in need on this extremely cold day. kq2's ron johnson has more... <<ron johnson reporting across northwest missouri, one thing was certain[major abe tamayo] it is cold today but for some was wasn't certain was where their next meal was going to come from, that is until the salvation army stepped in. [tamayo] we're concerned for people that are homeless or just neighborhood people who just need a place to come enjoy a hot meal.volunteers prepared a hot meal for those in need[faye montgomery] we have tater tot casserole and a roll with butter and then there's an apple.the goal, to keep as many people out of the dangerous cold as they possibly can. [tamayo] we're basically opening our doors and taking care of our brothers and sisters who are less fortunate than we are. for the volunteers, they tell us they understand the impact of what they're doing. [montgomery] when you're homeless sometimes people don't feel like anybody cares you know that they're basically discarded. which is why they say just one simple meal fills more than just the stomach [montgomery] sometimes just a warm meal can do more than just fill your belly, it'll fill your heart it makes you feel like someone cares about you. and that is what its all about for the salvation army, an event leaving both those in need and volunteers fulfilled. [montgomery] you never know what you're gonna receive as a volunteer you know by giving to others you also receive. ron johnson kq2 news>> the salvation army served 40 hot meals today.also helping those in need during these extremely low temperatures are overnight shelters in the area. 8 different organizations teamed up yesterday to make sure everyone on the streets had a warm place to stay over the frigid night. leaders collaborated and created a communications system in prepation for the sub zero temperatures that would bring more people into the shelters than normal. (sot [randy sharp, community missions] we've been talking all week as we new this weather about what we need to do to get everybody inside [danny gatch, the crossing campus homeless shelter exec. dir.] everyone is working together on this its really a community coordinated effort ) sharp says teams went out to provide rides to the shelters for people on the streets and along the river. the crossing shelter was at capacity with 60 people staying overnight -- which is the expectation for the rest of the week. the group says they will be using the same communication system tonight, making sure no one has to sleep outside in this bitter cold