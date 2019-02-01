Clear
lady griffs beat mssu

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:54 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

the women first... missouri southern dilaing up plays to....try and take down missouri western as they were looking to keep their home streak a live...=====we go late into the fourth...with under three minutes to go... western is up 59-52...and southerns chelsey henry goes up strong through contact.. its now 59-54....====then amber buch for the lions gets her lay-up to fall and its a four point game...====it would be free throws from westerns katrina roenfeldt that would widen the gap...and the lady griff get the win 69-57.... simone walker gets to ring the bell as she had her best scoring night of the year with 15...and we heard from walker head coach rob edmisson after the win...
Warmer days are ahead for the weekend and it will feel much more like Spring by this weekend. For tonight, still some cold air to deal with. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid teens.
