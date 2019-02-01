Speech to Text for MSSU beats mwsu 84-73

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

game of the night...its the mens turn to take the floor...====we start out early in the first... it's lavon hightower for western who hits the triple its three nothing griffons... ====then on the other end... its cam martin who slams it home... and the lions are flexing their muscles early... ===the griffons showing their strength as well...as bo baker gets the rebound off the bryan hudson miss..and baker goes up with contact and gets it to go...====but the half would belong to missouri southern... as martin finds elyjah clark for three...====the griffons would be down 37-31 at the break...====western not giving up in the second half..as hightower will take on contact and get the and one...==== western at one point would cut the lead to one...55-54....==== but like the womens game it came down to free throws and missouri southern would take advantage at the line and go on to