bearcat men beat psu

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 1:29 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

84-73... joey witthus and the number 2 ranked bearcats in action against pitt state was a night for witthus half..lines it up it down from three..==next diego bernard with a beautiful baseline move 24-14 early in the first half.. ==later it's witthus again from three with a team high 36 points the gorillas had some brief moments of succes levarity hits the triple in the corner..==but not even kim anderson in his hay day could stop witthus..==gets to the cup once again and sends northwest to a 111-83 win
Warmer days are ahead for the weekend and it will feel much more like Spring by this weekend. For tonight, still some cold air to deal with. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid teens.
