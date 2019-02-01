Clear
psu beat nwmsu (w) 69-48

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 1:32 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

now to the women's game... pitt state trying to end a two game losing streak against northwest...==early in the first a 7-2 lead maher three to keep this game from getting away early schlosser...drives and finishes at the cup later....== jaelyn haggard drives as well...makes it 11-10 pitt state with a team high 9 points... which tells you the bearcats struggled the rest of the way ==pitt outscored northwest 55-38 after one quarter bearcats fall to the gorillas 69-48
Warmer days are ahead for the weekend and it will feel much more like Spring by this weekend. For tonight, still some cold air to deal with. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid teens.
