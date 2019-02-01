Speech to Text for psu beat nwmsu (w) 69-48

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now to the women's game... pitt state trying to end a two game losing streak against northwest...==early in the first a 7-2 lead maher three to keep this game from getting away early schlosser...drives and finishes at the cup later....== jaelyn haggard drives as well...makes it 11-10 pitt state with a team high 9 points... which tells you the bearcats struggled the rest of the way ==pitt outscored northwest 55-38 after one quarter bearcats fall to the gorillas 69-48