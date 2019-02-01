Speech to Text for nw bearcat men beat psu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

joey witthus and the number 2 ranked bearcats in action against pitt state was a night for witthus half..lines it up it down from three..==next diego bernard with a beautiful baseline move 24-14 early in the first half.. ==later it's witthus again from three with a team high 36 points the gorillas had some brief moments of succes levarity hits the triple in the corner..==but not even kim anderson in his hay day could stop witthus..==gets to the cup once again and sends northwest to a 111-83 win