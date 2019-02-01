Speech to Text for COLD SNAP TO BLAME FOR STATEWIDE DROP IN BLOOD DONATIONS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blood centers across the state are running out of thier supplies -- and they say the brutally cold weather is to blame. kq2's ron johnson has more on the emergency blood shortage. <<ron johnson reporting across the state, blood centers need your help.[pamela holman] we need approximately 580 units of blood a week.the community blood center on frederick is trying to play catch up with it's inventory, they admit its tough. holman] we've had to cancel several blood drives in the last three weeks.the center says the reason for the drop in donations is the season holman] of course, the holidays happen and then the flu season hit, and then we had winter weather.this winter has been especially difficult for blood donations statewide. the american red cross said 25 percent of their donations comes from high school and college blood drives which have been canceled because of the weather. at northwest a blood drive held there only collected about 8 pints of blood, one third of its goal. holman] we missed out on approximately 1,600 opportunities to collect blood from our donors. back at the local blood center, we came across some faithful donors [danny estep] usually, i try to get in at least once a month this donor says it's his simple way to give back [estep] it's just something i can do for the community, people need it. while this donor told us donating blood was his old habit[jim talbot] after i retired i still kept coming in and givinghe told us it's the lest he could do. no matter what reason inspires people to donate, blood centers want to ease fears potential donors may have. holman] its not painful or anything so that they can get there numbers up and make sure there's enough blood available to those who need it. holman] its just something that everybody can do to help someone else who needs the blood and the patients in the hospital. ron johnson kq2 news.>> the american red cross will be holding a blood drive at their main office downtown on 12th street on monday from 2-6 p.m.