YOUTHBUILD GRANT

THE ST. JOSEPH YOUTH ALLIANCE WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A MILLION DOLLAR GRANT TO HELP YOUNG ADULTS GET A BETTER EDUCATION BY LEARNING A NEW TRADE

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

thanks maddie -- the st. joseph youth alliance was recently awarded a million dollar grant to help young adults get a better education by learning a new trade kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the new youthbuild apprenticeship program is preparing youth for the workforce <<<ánatsáa grant from the us department of labor is helping st. joseph youth build up their skillset through a new aprinticeship program [sot:robin hammond/youth alliance executive director "it really focuses on giving young folks 16-24, who have dropped out of high school an opportunity to change things around."]st. joseph youth alliance was awarded a $1million youthbuild grant to give young adults a second chance to get their education [sot:robin hammond/youth alliance executive director "we work with them to get their hiset,or high school equivalency, at the same time while going to school to learn the trade."] in addition to their regular classes, student will pick up an aprinticeship, learning to build homes with habitat for humanity or work with hillyard technical center to become a certified nurses assistant [sot:robin hammond/youth alliance executive director "young folks will be paid, like its a wage or a like a job for doing all of this. it's still going to take a lot of commitment for the young person. it's going to be a full time equivalent 40 hour a week commitment."]students will get hands-on experience and learn at their own pace [sot:jill huntsman/hillyard technical center director"we can have it longer if the students need a little bit more time, but potentially as far as the cna portion, sometimes that can be done is as little as six to eight weeks."]while the program helps to meet employment needs in the community [sot:jill huntsman/hillyard technical center director"there is a huge need for cnas here in st. joseph and the surrounding area. we have had calls from multiple businesses here in town that have that need."] and the program is laying a foundation for students to be successful after graduation [sot:jill huntsman/hillyard technical center director"students can take the knowledge they learn in the classroom and apply it to the real world."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> organizers hope to begin enrollment for the apprenticeship program later this fall for more information on the youthbuild program contact the st. joseph youth
